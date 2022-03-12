Veracity Pioneers Product Customization’s Next Phase

“We’re going to create what I call a new standard of clean beauty, where it’s focused on what is right for your overall health,” said Allie Egan, chief executive officer and founder of Veracity, during a conversation with Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty, WWD and Beauty Inc.

After working at L Catterton, the Estée Lauder Cos.’s Clinique and La Mer brands, and Cynthia Rowley, Egan’s own personal journey led her to launch Veracity in August 2021. Her dry, flaky skin was diagnosed as contact dermatitis, then four years later, after hormone-related infertility testing, Egan learned a thyroid issue was at the root of both concerns.

That led to the aha moment, when she realized that although her professional background should have made her best equipped to get answers and results, that wasn’t the case.

“And if I can’t, how many other women are dealing with things like this?” she asked. “I really wanted to create a solution that brought real whole health into the picture.”

Veracity’s founding physician team included a dermatologist, OBGYN, endocrinologist, functional medicine doctor and nutritionist.

The brand uses personalized health data that goes beyond a simple quiz. Its approach is to analyze what is going on in a woman’s life and body that could be affecting her skin, and to offer suggestions about the best way to treat skin topically and with other lifestyle choices.

As a first step, people send in a simple saliva sample for a hormone test. The results are sent back within two weeks, along with personalized skin care and wellness recommendations.

Egan explained Veracity educates on why the brand makes specific recommendations. (More than 3,000 different combinations are available today.)

All of its products are hormone disruptor-free, exclude ingredients such as soy, are proprietary to Veracity and created to treat hormone imbalances at the source. The six-unit Bioevolve line has essentials for everyday skin health. The personalized line is made of four Vital Concentrates, with high-potency actives addressing specific hormonal imbalances.

Demand for Veracity was palpable. A month before its launch, the brand had a 4,000-person waiting list. And in the last two months, its business grew more than 200 percent.

Eighty-seven percent of women tested so far have had a hormonal imbalance. More than 75 percent of people take the test to receive an individualized product prescription, rather than simply buy the products.

Data collected, such as from the skin and health form, is used to benefit Veracity’s growing community, according to Egan. The brand complies with HIPAA privacy standards.

“We are here to empower women to have the information that they need about themselves to go ask more questions with their doctors to then make the best decisions for themselves,” said Egan.

Next year, Veracity plans to launch a DHEA-boosting product, and will ultimately move beyond skin care.

“We’re already giving [women] the recommendations across other areas of her life, but definitely in the future want to be able to provide additional things in the beauty category,” said Egan.

That could include hair and body care, as well as different whole health solutions on the supplements wellness side.

