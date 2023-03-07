Victoria Beckham Beauty Doubles Down on Eye Makeup

Victoria Beckham Beauty has its eyes on the prize.

The eponymous beauty brand of fashion designer Victoria Beckham is going bigger on eye makeup with its latest launch. Called Eyewear, the cream eye shadow sticks debut this month in seven shades on the brand’s website, priced at $32 each.

The sticks include skin care ingredients like vitas vita and seaweed oil, and the packaging consists of 100 percent PCR plastic and 50 percent PCR aluminum. The shades range from pearl and bronze to mustard yellow and dark green.

“Inspired by my fashion house, meet eyewear: our new longwear, crease-proof eye shadow stick is a seven-shade collection that represents my ultimate wardrobe look book. It’s incredibly versatile — the super creamy, buildable colors make for a flawless sultry, smoky eye or a sheer wash of color. And this formula is completely clean, nothing like the eyeshadow stick of years past,” Beckham said in a statement.

The line, which launched in 2019, has already garnered consumer trust, said Katia Beauchamp, the brand’s recently minted chief executive officer. “The brand has an incredible foundation of amazing product,” she said. “We had customers who really believed in the product and believed in the integrity, and now we’re focused on building a brand above and beyond great product and having Victoria as a visionary.”

The product’s shades dovetail with Beckham’s fashion collections. “It feels like the most tangible way to express Victoria’s very lofty vision of building a modern luxury fashion and beauty house where these two things are so related, and the consumer can see the total vision coming together,” Beauchamp said.

As reported, Victoria Beckham’s fashion business hit profitability in 2022. According to David Belhassen, founder and managing partner at the joint businesses’ private equity investor Neo Investment Partners, in the next couple of years, revenues are slated to hit about 100 million pounds with about half of that coming from the beauty business.

The eye category plays a key role in getting there. “The eye category is a cornerstone of ours,” Beauchamp said, nodding to the brand’s founder’s signature makeup looks. “It’s something that has had so much immediate momentum and it’s because Victoria herself has a lot of credibility. Everybody knows that on a day-to-day basis, Victoria has an eye on.”

The shades, also cherrypicked by Beckham, don’t just reflect the designer’s own color sensibilities. They’re also an important differentiator.

“Most brands who are clean, and have a focus on sustainability — there tends to be a real neutrality to those offerings,” Beauchamp said. “Victoria’s not doing that, there’s more range.”

The products ladder up to Beauchamp’s overarching goal of solidifying Beckham’s credibility in beauty.

“How do we build a brand for Victoria Beckham Beauty and shows this talent that has come through in fashion?” she said. “The vision is to build that awareness of Victoria Beckham Beauty, and why Victoria has that incredible perspective as the creative director and visionary for what we’re making.

“Consumers always deserve to know that, ‘why should this person be telling me?’ Victoria has tried every single product out there, and she has a lot of access. She will not produce a single product that she will not wear really well,” Beauchamp continued. “There is a patience to our growth strategy, and luckily, we have so much in the works that Victoria has already vetted and approved.”