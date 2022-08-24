Birchbox’s Katia Beauchamp Joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as CEO

Victoria Beckham has made no secret of supercharging her beauty business, and now, she’s shaken up her C-suite to do it.

The brand appointed Katia Beauchamp, previously the cofounder and chief executive offcer of Birchbox, to be CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The company said its previous CEO, Sarah Creal, left the brand in the spring of this year. Creal confirmed her departure to WWD, though neither party elaborated further.

Nance Hastings also joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as president from Alpyn Beauty, where she held the same title. Prior to that, she spent more than 25 years at the Estée Lauder Cos.

“Katia and Nance’s expertise, vision and experience are, without doubt, going to be invaluable in helping me grow, shape and continue on this exciting journey,” Beckham, the brand’s cofounder and creative director, said in a statement.

WWD Beauty Inc reported last year that the brand, after pulling out of China to focus on the U.S. and U.K. markets, was anticipated to reach between $20 million and $22 million in global gross sales in 2022, per industry sources. Beckham said at the time that her beauty business reached profitability 15 months after launch.

In a statement, Beauchamp said she has “admired the brand aesthetic, performance and mission, as well as its impressive growth trajectory. Consumers see the integrity in the products, and they voice their enthusiasm.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty is distributed largely via digital channels, and counts Violet Grey and Net-a-porter as Stateside retail partners. It is also available at Bergdorf Goodman’s brick-and-mortar flagship.

That tactic bares similarities to Beauchamp’s strategy for Birchbox, which she told WWD in 2015 focused on growing digital sales by using a single physical retail location to attract new customers.

“What we realized was that having a bricks-and-mortar store was going to benefit our online business significantly,” she said at the time.

Beckham’s businesses, as well as husband David Beckham’s, are said to be healthy. WWD reported that Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd., the holding company that owns her businesses, saw profits jump to 10.6 million pounds in 2020, though Victoria Beckham’s fashion business saw dips in revenue for the 2020 fiscal year.

Beauchamp left her post as Birchbox’s CEO last year following its acquisition by FemTec Health. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.