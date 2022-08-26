Vinted’s Most Popular Beauty Brands 

Secondhand beauty is proving an increasingly compelling value proposition for consumers.

Vinted, a platform where consumers can buy, sell and exchange secondhand goods, has seen an influx of beauty products as more consumers look for products they can no longer buy, or simply seek out better prices.

With more than 210,000 product listings, Avon is the most-listed beauty brand on Vinted, while L’Oréal and MAC Cosmetics follow with respective 90,000 and 89,500 listings each.

It is Dior, Chanel and MAC, however, which have the most fans, or users who opt to be notified each time a new listing by a brand goes up, on the platform (although Dior and Chanel’s fan counts are inclusive of consumers seeking to keep up with the brands’ fashion and accessory offerings, as well, and are not limited to strictly beauty).

Despite having only 959 Vinted fans, the competition is stiff for enthusiasts of Coty-owned Cover Girl, which reigns as the fastest-selling beauty brand on the platform.

Here, the fastest-selling beauty brands on Vinted, as well as the number of fans each has on the platform.