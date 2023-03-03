Violette_FR Launches Paris Pop-up at Bon Marché Rive Gauche

Direct-to-consumer brand Violette_FR has arrived at Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris.

Through April 23, the brand’s entire collection spanning makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance, ranging in price from $28 to $132, will be available at the famed department store.

So, too, will hero products by like-minded brands such as Dieux Skin and incense manufacturer, Cinnamon projects, available in limited-edition, cobranded packaging.

“As a makeup artist, I use other brands all the time,” said founder Violette Serrat, who is also Guerlain’s creative director of makeup. “If something exists and we love it, [Violette_FR] is not going to produce it; we’re going to talk about it. That’s my way of being sustainable.”

The initiative marks Violette_FR’s second brick-and-mortar foray since the brand’s 2021 debut, shortly after which the brand hosted a pop up in New York’s SoHo.

“That first time, we had this gigantic place and even included a bistro. I imagined that a pop-up had to be ‘wow,’ but that’s not true, and that’s not the brand. Our inspiration comes from the little details” Serrat said.

This time around, Serrat nixed grandeur for approachability.

“The first question our associates ask is, ‘How do you feel today?’ We want to use beauty to lift up your mood,” she said.

Visitors will receive product recommendations tailored to their state of mind, and be able to partake in Japanese facial massages courtesy of facialist Barbara Sand, and masterclasses with Violette and other surprise guests. The pop-up also features a one-of-a-kind electric bike codesigned with Dutch cycle manufacturer, Van Moof.

Violette_FR Pop Up at Paris’ Bon Marché Rive Gauche. courtesy photo

Serrat’s favorite installation, though, is what she calls the “cabinet of curiosities,” which is a display of artifacts, each depicting a story behind the brand’s product and identity.

“You can see this butterfly I collected 15 years ago and kept for reference because I knew I wanted to do something with it, a shell that I kept; it’s my way of previewing what’s happening behind the curtains,” she said.

While the brand has been staunchly focused on d-to-c distribution since launching, Serrat hinted that an official retail debut could be on the horizon for 2023.