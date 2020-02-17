PARIS — WAAM Cosmetics, the four-year-old French natural, do-it-yourself beauty brand, has raised 1.5 million euros with Karot Capital and BPI France in its first round of funding.

“Our objective is to accelerate our development to take a leadership position in a strongly growing market that we have believed in for four years,” Dieynaba Ndoye, the brand’s founder, said in a statement. “Our wish is to share our vision of natural and customizable beauty with the greatest number [of people].”