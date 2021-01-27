Rosalind Brewer has been named chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, effective March 15.

The executive, who will also join WBA’s board of directors, succeeds Stefano Pessina. The latter, who stepped down from the ceo position in July, is to become WBA’s executive chairman of the board.

Brewer most recently served as chief operating officer, group president and member of the board of directors of Starbucks Corp., where she is credited with helping the company step up its growth strategy, widen its global reach and drive value for the coffee chain’s stakeholders, according to WBA in a statement.

The beauty and fashion industries have been recruiting Starbucks executives for their top ranks. Most recently, Martin Brok was appointed ceo of Sephora from Starbucks.

Before working at Starbucks, Brewer was president and ceo of Sam’s Club from 2012 to 2017. Brewer joined Walmart in 2006, rising to the position of president of Walmart East. She was the first woman and first African American to lead a Walmart division.

The executive, who ranks 27th in Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list, was at Kimberley-Clark for 22 years.

“Brewer brings to WBA a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise at multinational corporations, with deep experience in strategic development, marketing, digital transformation and loyalty, innovation and technology, supply chain and store development,” said WBA.

Pessina has steered WBA for since years, since Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in December 2014.

“During his tenure, he transformed and modernized the company into a global pharmacy, health and wellness leader, significantly expanding WBA’s retail footprint and investing in digitalization,” WBA said.

Pessina replaces James Skinner as executive chairman of the group in March. Skinner will remain on the company’s board as a non-executive director.

