Warren Tricomi Debuts New Salon

Warren Tricomi has some new digs.

The Upper East Side institution, which previously held two spaces in Manhattan, has centralized its offering under one roof on Madison Avenue and East 76th Street. It opens next week.

“About 18 months ago we started a search for a new location. We wanted to combine the two into one, the reason being that both of our leases were up at the same time,” Edward Tricomi, the salon’s cofounder, said. “We saw hundreds of spaces.”



The new one incorporates the latest of beauty tech — such as lay-flat shampoo chairs from Japan, a hit in Warren Tricomi’s franchised salons in that market — and two robots greeting clients at the door, named Luna and Sky. “We’re a L’Oréal flagship salon, and they have a heavy tech component in their business. We incorporated that into this location,” Tricomi said.

The salon is comprised of 45 chairs, split between color and styling, with two manicure stations, two pedicure stations, and two stations for makeup and eyebrow grooming. He wanted the salon to reflect the latest of beauty tech as well as his own editorial sensibilities. “I worked with Lagerfeld, Dior, Calvin Klein, we’re edgy, it’s not just based on the industry, it’s based on fashion,” Tricomi said, nodding to his five decades of fashion photography. And it’s on full display, alternating on the 8-foot by 10-foot digital screen behind the reception desk. “My staff, because they’re used to doing shoots and shows, brings that to every client.”