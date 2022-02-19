Facing Facts: Ouronyx Is Taking Injectables Into the High Luxury Realm

LONDON — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, one would have thought there was enough talk (and experience) of needles, injections, side effects — and all the debate that goes with them.

But that’s just not true.

Last year, in the thick of the pandemic, two longtime pharmaceutical executives were busy looking at how they could challenge, and improve, the industry around needles, and specifically facial aesthetics, fillers and injectables, which — at least in the U.K. — is still an unregulated business.

Here, anyone with relevant training can administer injections and if something goes wrong, it’s up to the customer to take themselves to the local hospital in case of a medical emergency — and later find someone to fix the damage.

At the other end of the spectrum are some superb doctors and specialists, but they often have long waiting lists and are limited in how many people they can treat in a day.

Ida Banek and Marc Princen want to change that reality, and set a new standard in the industry, with high-end clinics, medical doctors wielding the needles, and the same adherence to local government regulatory standards as hospitals, dental surgeries or care homes.

A rendering of the Ouronyx Dubai space.

They also believe there should be a heartfelt element to the experience — something that’s definitely missing from the usual injection session. Banek is a professional psychologist and wants to get to the root of customers’ desire for seeking treatment in the first place.

Every customer at Ouronyx is asked to fill out a lengthy digital form, pre-consultation, that gives the doctors an idea of why they’re there; what type of needs or anxieties they might have, and what sort of approach they should take in addressing clients.

Unlike with some other clinics, the doctors do a full, hourlong consultation before they even pick up a needle.

There are four doctors who work from the center, and a fifth will join in April. They have various specialties — gynecology, psychiatry and general medicine — come from a variety of countries and backgrounds and can speak to a broad audience. All have further specializations in aesthetic medicine.

Banek and Princen, the former president and executive vice president international of Allergan, one of the largest medical aesthetics companies, opened the first Ouronyx aesthetics center last year, in St. James’s London.

It’s a vast, spare space with the feel of a luxury hotel or a top plastic surgeon’s office. The lobby is dotted with Italian modernist furniture, and pricey digital art, while the treatment rooms are chic and spare with large screens in case people want to view the injection process in real time, or invite friends to do so.

Banek, who is in her late 40s and who has spent a career working in human resources and talent for large pharma companies and other corporations, says the idea for the center sprang from her own personal experiences.

Having gone through a trying period a few years ago, she wanted to repair the first signs of aging and brighten up her face. Pre-procedure, she found herself having short conversations with whomever was doing the injections, asking her what she wanted from the procedure.

She didn’t really know what to say — after all, the aestheticians were supposed to be the experts, not her. Also, “no one was asking me how I was feeling, or what stage in life I was at. No one cared,” she says.

It occurred to Banek that there was a gap in the market for a fuller experience that put an emphasis on the inner self, as well as the outer one. “I wanted to create a space where people felt supported, and where they could articulate their needs and be treated as an individual, rather than a bunch of lines on a face.”

That’s why Ouronyx assesses customers before procedures by asking them to fill in an online questionnaire and later maps their faces digitally so they can see themselves from different angles. All that is done before they see the doctor for a consultation.

After the procedure, customers can have their makeup done by the team, and leave by a different door from where they arrived in the name of privacy. Treatments, which last between 30 and 60 minutes, start at 950 pounds, or about $1,300.

Banek believes that demand for cosmetic procedures will only grow — another reason why she has big plans for Ouronyx.

“We are all living longer lives and people are asking themselves, ‘How do I get ready for the second half of my game?’” she says, arguing that these aesthetic treatments can do much to remedy the middle-aged ‘blahs’ brought on by fatigue, hormonal imbalances and life’s knocks.

“We see this as a journey of self-discovery, a way for people to look fresh and relaxed, and to enhance their performance in the second half of their lives.” She also notes that while the demographic is skewed toward women right now, men will increasingly be seeking injectable treatments.

The clientele at the Ouronyx clinic in London is 80 percent female and 20 percent male, which is typical of the market in the West, she says. “The more you go East that gap gets smaller until you get to China, where the split is 50-50.”

She’s not alone in foreseeing the future of this market: According to a McKinsey & Co. report published in December, the global aesthetics injectables market could grow by 12 to 14 percent a year over the next five years if manufacturers and providers capitalize on the underlying trends.

According to McKinsey, the COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the resilience of injectables. After contracting by 7 percent in 2020, the aesthetics market rebounded swiftly in 2021, aided by a post-COVID-19 increased consciousness and focus on aesthetics procedures.

“We believe that fundamental trends and elevated concerns about aging and health were responsible for the bounce-back,” the report says.

Banek and Princen plan to run with that opportunity and open 10 clinics by 2030. “There is no doubt we want to be a global brand,” says Banek.

In March, Ouronyx will open in Dubai at the Opus Tower, Zaha Hadid’s last finalized project, while next year the plan is to plant a flag in Milan, or Zurich. Ouronyx will also expand into China and the Americas.

Like London, Dubai will house more than 1 million pounds worth of contemporary art and have only staff doctors administering the treatments, which someday might be as common as a pedicure or highlights.