Whole Foods Predicts Ceramides, Prickly Pear Top 2022 Ingredients

Amazon-owned grocer Whole Foods Market is betting big on ingredients for 2022.

As a part of its Beauty Week, which includes a 25 percent-off sale on beauty products, Whole Foods’ Trends Council predicts ingredients such as ceramides and prickly pear will pick up steam in 2022.

Also among the trends are translucent zinc sunscreen, overnight hairstyling and skin care products with a jelly-like texture.

“Consumers continue to invest in beauty as we’ve adjusted to a new normal, and we’re seeing a focus on conscious and at-home beauty treatments,” said Jen Coccaro, vice president of Whole Body Merchandising at Whole Foods Market, in a statement.

“Our customers are keeping a close eye on ingredients as they experiment with new items and come to us for standards that go beyond typical ‘clean beauty’ claims and ban more than 180 ingredients,” the statement continued.

Alongside the trends themselves, Whole Foods Market included a roster of products that fell under each trend’s umbrella. For ceramides, products such as Acure Ultra Hydrating Plant Ceramide Daily Facial Lotion and Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum made the list.

Prickly Pear, for example, can also be found across several products from Karuna, Evan Healy and Acure.

For the SPF-focused trend, sunscreens that boast mineral filters, such as zinc oxide, but don’t have a white cast are expected to perform well.

Whole Foods has also seen rising activity around hair products for nighttime, ranging from accessories to treatments. A range of products from Kitsch made the list, along with leave-in conditioners.

Lastly, the retailer said top brands are rethinking formulas for a texture between a gel and a cream. 365 by Whole Foods, for example, has three jelly masks; Cocokind, Mad Hippie, and Pacifica Beauty also have jelly-like textures.

