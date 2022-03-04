Why ‘Indie Sleaze,’ ‘That Girl’ Aesthetics Are Taking Over TikTok

Move over, e-girls and Euphoria makeup: TikTok has given rise to two new aesthetics.

Search data from Spate indicates growth in two new types of looks, dubbed the “indie sleaze” and “that girl” trends.

“‘That girl’ is essentially this goal to be your best self, and it’s embracing all the wellness trends like waking up super early, using a gua sha,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. “‘Indie Sleaze’ is the perfect counter-trend to that, where people are rebelling against that type of perfection: running mascara, lip stain that gets a bit messy.”

Although the two aesthetics are dialectically opposed, they attract the same digitally native consumers. “They might be two totally different people, and there might be people who embrace both in different ways,” Horwitz said. “What’s super interesting is that the Gen Z audience uses different looks depending on the day.”

Here, the top trends associated with “Indie Sleeze” and “That Girl” aesthetics, ranked by monthly increase search volume.

You May Also Like

Indie Sleaze:

Wolf Cut Haircut: +55,000 Shag Haircut: +53,100 Red Lipstick: +20,400 Mullet Shag: +10,400 Curly Shag: +9,700 Lip Stain: +6,700 Texturizing Powder: +3,100 Root Smudge: +1,900 Smudged Eyeliner: +1,100 Smokey Eyeliner: +1,100

That Girl: