Words of Wisdom: Brands on Sephora

Heela Yang, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, Sol de Janeiro

Passionate: For the dedication they give to the brands to be their best.

Entrepreneurial: For how they enable the teams to make many decisions with the brands.

Long-term mindset: For how they invest alongside the brands.

Amy Gordinier, Founder, Skinfix

Playful: Sephora created the “open sell” concept, encouraging clients to touch, play, try and interact with product.

Inclusive: We Belong to Something Beautiful is a powerful example of their commitment to inclusivity — leading the industry in celebrating diversity inside and outside of their doors.

Visionary: Simply put, Sephora sees the future. They created open-to-sell, the indie brand phenomenon, Color IQ technology and many other innovations that changed the industry. They continue to push, to try, to expand and to embody a growth mindset.

Holly Thaggard, Founder, and Amanda Baldwin, CEO, Supergoop

Innovative: Our Sephora family is always figuring out exciting new ways to do things differently. (And they know product innovation when they see it, too.)

Breakthrough: Forward progress and looking ahead are two of the things that have always defined the way Sephora operates.

Impactful: Whether it’s marketing, messaging or managing, Sephora always wants to make a (super!) splash.

Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, Co-CEOs and Cofounders, Glow Recipe

Visionary: Sephora has been at the forefront of the industry and pushing brands to be innovative.

Champion: Our biggest cheerleaders! We’re so grateful to have Sephora’s support in growing our brand to where it is today in just six years.

Compassionate: Sephora has been an inspiration on what it means to be socially responsible and accountable. Together, we know that we all can make a difference in not only the beauty industry, but to make the world a better place.

Randi Christiansen, CEO and Founder, Nécessaire

Pioneer: Sephora is first in beauty. They have helped us to break through in a category normally dominated by mass. They are constantly making beauty better!



Partner: Sephora is more than a retailer, they are a true partner. They help us with all aspects of branding from strategy to execution; all get better with the Sephora team at the table.



Belong: When you are retailing with Sephora you belong to something bigger. A set of values and a group of friendships that move our industry forward. We are a purpose-first brand and we feel deeply connected to Sephora across their environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Kyle Leahy, CEO, Glossier

Visionaries: Sephora disrupted the traditional retail approach 25 years ago to create a new, more democratic and approachable model for beauty discovery and shopping experience. They continue to evolve through incredibly engaging digital and in-store experiences in a highly connected, inclusive and global way.

Storytellers: They bring the very best brands to life through product, merchandising, visual, digital, marketing, in-store events, engagement and most importantly, people, to fuel beauty discovery and brand exploration.

Partners: They collaborate with us as stewards to innovate, grow and protect the brand. They are best-in-class partners with highly talented, thoughtful leaders who are true strategic allies in building and sharing our brand with the world.

Christina Tegbe, Founder and CEO, 54 Thrones

Iconic: You know what time it is whenever you see the black-and-white bags! They’ve masterfully worked at their brand codes, and it shows!

Audacious: They’ve led the way in many areas but what I’m most proud of is them being the first brand to take the 15 Percent Pledge.

Quintessential: Sephora has done an exceptional job in building their own brand as well as hundreds of other brands in the process. The best of the best!