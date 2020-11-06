“At times like these, I absolutely turn to routine. I’m definitely a morning person, so I get up pretty consistently around 6 a.m. and like to have a moment before jumping straight into work mode. Oftentimes I’ll go for a walk in the early morning, around 7, which is so lovely to do before the rest of the world wakes up and the e-mails start coming in. When the rest of the day is often so hectic, it’s great to have a peaceful moment to kick things off.” — Trinity Mouzon Wofford, cofounder, Golde

“Self-care is something that I always try to put first. It’s taken me a few years to find what really works for me and what is practical on a jam-packed day. Recently in the mornings I have been meditating for about 15 minutes before I fully plug-in to check my e-mails and my to-do’s for the day. I’ve found that practicing breathing exercises has really helped me feel more centered and focused throughout the day. Part of my morning routine is getting my body moving and I love to walk the dogs outside before the kids are awake. Even light exercise helps me relax and reduce stress and just makes me feel balanced and level-headed. For me, it’s really the most effective stress reducer.

I have always looked at skin care as self-care. It is a ritual for me every morning and night and my time to unwind. It’s important to take a little extra time to focus on yourself. I like to light a calming candle, play some relaxing music, and take my time applying my skin care instead of just going through the motions. It’s my favorite way to relax and find calm before I start a crazy day or get into bed.” — Tata Harper, founder, Tata Harper Skincare

View Gallery Related Gallery A Look at the Costumes from Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’