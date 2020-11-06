“At times like these, I absolutely turn to routine. I’m definitely a morning person, so I get up pretty consistently around 6 a.m. and like to have a moment before jumping straight into work mode. Oftentimes I’ll go for a walk in the early morning, around 7, which is so lovely to do before the rest of the world wakes up and the e-mails start coming in. When the rest of the day is often so hectic, it’s great to have a peaceful moment to kick things off.” — Trinity Mouzon Wofford, cofounder, Golde
“Self-care is something that I always try to put first. It’s taken me a few years to find what really works for me and what is practical on a jam-packed day. Recently in the mornings I have been meditating for about 15 minutes before I fully plug-in to check my e-mails and my to-do’s for the day. I’ve found that practicing breathing exercises has really helped me feel more centered and focused throughout the day. Part of my morning routine is getting my body moving and I love to walk the dogs outside before the kids are awake. Even light exercise helps me relax and reduce stress and just makes me feel balanced and level-headed. For me, it’s really the most effective stress reducer.
I have always looked at skin care as self-care. It is a ritual for me every morning and night and my time to unwind. It’s important to take a little extra time to focus on yourself. I like to light a calming candle, play some relaxing music, and take my time applying my skin care instead of just going through the motions. It’s my favorite way to relax and find calm before I start a crazy day or get into bed.” — Tata Harper, founder, Tata Harper Skincare
“Within the chaos, the first step is clearing time for yourself — realizing that it’s necessary, then committing to giving yourself that moment to relax, a small stretch of time where you can tune out the noise. Through my many years of practice, I’ve learned that first we calm the body, then we soothe the mind. Giving yourself a facial massage is a great way to benefit from the power of comforting touch, and especially when using a natural serum.” — Tammy Fender, aesthetician and founder, Tammy Fender
“Self care is more important than it’s ever been in these trying, chaotic times. Though it is not always easy to find the time to do so, making space for yourself is essential for keeping yourself level-headed and calm. Find small moments where you can. For me, it is often a long walk with a friend. Sometimes it’s an at-home facial. Other times, it’s finding a few quiet minutes in the morning to burn some sage and reflect.” — Shani Darden, aesthetician and founder, Shani Darden Skin Care
“My ritual throughout the day is to check in with myself and the people around me with kindness, curiosity and compassion. If I’m lucky, there will be a moment of true connection, a wide toothy smile or even better, full-hearted laughter. It seems everyone is experiencing some level of burnout right now and this simple exercise helps replenish the spirit.” — April Gargiulo, founder, Vintner’s Daughter
“During the coronavirus, I was posting calming videos on Instagram. It’s all about Tibetan bowls, gua sha and meditation now. We’ve all had to tune in for our sanity, to get us through these times.” — Georgia Louise, aesthetician and founder, Georgia Louise
“Every day, I go for a hike in the morning, as early as possible because that connects me with nature. It allows you to actually relieve some stress. That allows the stress to go away. I love tea to start my day, I drink hot water with lemon and cayenne. Then I have a cup of coffee, and do yoga. I’m a yoga teacher myself. I work in the outdoors, that’s a beautiful thing to do, and cooking and gardening. I have been giving myself a facial almost every day, putting that time for yourself. I’m really into burning incense and having Palo Santo burning while playing music. At night, I like to do an acupressure massage, which helps relieve tension and stress.” — Yoli Mata, brand ambassador and aesthetician, Tatcha, and creator of the YoliGlo facial.
For more from WWD.com, see:
Tammy Fender, Ally Love and Trinity Mouzon Wofford Get Experiential
Tata Harper: From Beauty Outsider to Booming Brand
Can Lightning Strike Twice? Cult Skin-Care Brand Vintner’s Daughter Goes for Round Two