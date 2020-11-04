WWD Beauty Inc has announced its first virtual summit, which is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19.

The two-day virtual event, called WWD Beauty Inc Summit: 2021 in Focus, will feature speakers from businesses of all sizes, ranging from independent brand founders to corporate chief executive officers to discuss the industry’s business landscape for the next 12 months.

“From the social forces and cultural changes that are impacting consumers to the path forward for retail, we’ll be analyzing all aspects of the industry,” said Jenny B. Fine, executive editor, beauty at WWD and Beauty Inc. “We’ve lined up speakers from inside and outside of beauty to share insights about winning strategies in these unprecedented times.”

In a new segment called CEO Talks, leaders including Ulta Beauty’s Mary Dillon, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.‘s Fabrizio Freda, P&G Beauty’s Alex Keith, L’Oréal USA’s Stéphane Rinderknech and Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani will share insights into key areas of the business like agility, sustainability and globalism. Sue Nabi, the ceo of Coty Inc., will also be on hand to share her strategic vision for revitalizing Coty.

The impact of cultural forces like the social justice movement is also on the agenda. John Demsey, executive group president, the Estée Lauder Cos., will be speaking with Steve Stoute, ceo and founder of Translation and UnitedMasters about how brands can be a force for positive change. Cara Sabin of Sundial Brands will speak to the value of community, and Sharon Chuter of Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change and Ella Gorgla of 25 Black Women in Beauty will discuss what true inclusivity looks like internally and externally. Melissa Finney, director of CPG partnerships at Spotify, will be talking about burgeoning generations’ roles in society.

The acceleration of digital is also a key point of the agenda. Matthew Moulding, ceo of The Hut Group, will speak with WWD’s Samantha Conti, while futurist Lucie Greene will lead a panel on the future of content with Courtney Colavita of Coach, Nelly Gocheva of the Soho House Group and Robin Marshall of CASE.

Speakers on social media will include Dash Hudson’s Michelle Belcic, BareMinerals’ Lauren Jury and Traackr’s Pierre-Loic Assayag.

A series of founders will also join the event, including Bobbi Brown, who just launched her makeup line, Jones Road; former J. Crew designer Jenna Lyon and actress/entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross. Founders from high-growth emerging brands will speak about their brands, including Joe Cloyes of Youth to the People, Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics and Fiona Stewart of Slip.

Lastly, new business models and high-growth brands will be featured, as WWD’s BeautyVest conference is incorporated into the two-day event, with speakers including Artemis Patrick of Sephora, Robert DeBaker of Luxury Brand Partners, Isabela Chick of Founder’s Factor, Erika Kussmann of Paula’s Choice and Greg Lisiewski of PayPal.

To learn more about WWD Beauty Inc’s Virtual Summit, click here.