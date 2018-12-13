It may have started as a false lash business, but Huda Beauty has developed into so much more.

That false lash launch—a sellout success—helped superinfluencer Huda Kattan lay the groundwork for what was to come next: a full makeup line. Over the past few years, she’s rolled out a full line of lip products, including metallic Lip Strobes and liquid lipsticks, plus highlighters and eye shadow. Those launches have included the vision that Kattan, a makeup artist and the biggest beauty blogger in the world (if you judge from Instagram followers, at least), has personally infused into the products.

In late 2017, Huda Beauty landed its first big deal—a private equity investment from TSG Consumer Partners. That transaction made it the first influencer brand to land traditional funding. It also valued the company at $1.2 billion.

With that backing in place, Huda Beauty got to work in 2018, making key hires like Nathalie Kristo from NYX to run the U.S. and Helena Sampson from Kendo to oversee Europe. The business also ramped up its launch cadence, putting out even more eye shadow palettes and delving deeper into complexion with #FauxFilter Foundation, Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder and Overachiever High Coverage Concealer. Not content with makeup domination, the business also expanded its purview with its first subbrand, Kayali, a fragrance line. So far, so good: Sources report Huda Beauty will double in size this year to $400 million in retail sales. #lastingpower.