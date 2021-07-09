WWD Beauty Inc is teaming up with Footwear News for its 2021 virtual forum.

Called “The Power of Self-Care,” the virtual forum will take place on July 28.

Speakers from the beauty realm will include Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, chief executive officer of Kindra; Liz Beecroft, LCSW, Mentle.Sesh LLC; Barbara De Laere, global brand president, Aveda; Beatrice Dixon, CEO and founder, The Honey Pot Company; Steve Gallo, president, OOFOS; Dr. Daniel Geller, D.P.M, Dr. Dan Geller Sports Podiatry and adviser, Kane Footwear; Éva Goicochea, CEO and founder, Maude; Mindy Grossman, president and CEO, WW International Inc.; Sharon M. Leite, CEO, The Vitamin Shoppe; Gretchen Weimer, global vice president, product, Hoka One One.

“One of the many lessons from the pandemic has been the need for all of us to take better care of ourselves. The crisis saw, and continues to see, an explosion in products and activities associated with wellness and health, from hiking, biking and running to yoga and more. Our goal with this joint forum between WWD and Footwear News is to highlight some of the key trends now, and those likely to last in the months and years ahead,” said Jim Fallon, editorial director of Fairchild Media Group.

Topics will range from the consumer mindset on health, how Gen Z thinks about health and beauty, how retail is shapeshifting to meet demand, new categories in the market, and the future of preexisting categories like shapewear and ingestibles.

Event sponsors include Ryka and Zappos.com.

To learn more about WWD Beauty Inc and Footwear News’ 2021 Wellness Forum, click here.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Latin America Fashion Summit Teams With NuOrder for Virtual Event

Sexual Wellness Brand Maude Raises $5.8M Series A

L.A. Wellness Brand Vegamour, Made for Thinning Hair, Enters Sephora.com