WWD China is ramping up its business-to-business coverage with the launch of Beauty Inc, and has appointed veteran editor Helena Hu to oversee its efforts.

With over 20 years of experience in beauty in China, Hu is widely considered the country’s most senior editor in the category. She was most recently deputy editor in chief, beauty editor in chief and beauty director of SuperElle, and founded the Elle Beauty Star awards in 2009.

“WWD China‘s launch of Beauty Inc will bring unique international industry media insight to fill the vacancy of Chinese beauty professional media,” said Hu. “The Chinese version of Beauty Inc will also be a bridge linking the beauty market at home and abroad, introducing international insight to the Chinese market and allowing more people outside China to understand C-Beauty.”

In her new role, Hu and her team will cover the explosion of the beauty business in China, where she estimated 800 brands are slated to enter the market this year alone.

“China’s beauty market, media environment and beauty consumption have changed profoundly in the last 20 years,” Hu said. “High conversion rates and impressive results from livestreaming sales is what everyone is looking for. From magazines, newspapers and TV programs to microblogs, WeChat, short videos, e-commerce platforms, live broadcasts and other forms, China’s digital environment and beauty market have become independent and unique ecosystems different from any region in the world.”