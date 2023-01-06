WWD Digital Beauty Forum to Feature Laurie Lam, Alexandra Papazian and Others

As the beauty tech landscape continues to rapidly evolve, the importance of brand agility has never been more salient.

At the 2023 WWD Digital Beauty Forum, taking place on Jan. 24 at Convene, 117 West 46th Street, New York, leaders from all corners of the beauty and wellness industries will explore how brands and retailers can pioneer and command digital initiatives to create meaningful consumer experiences.

Speakers include Angelica Munson, Shiseido’s global chief digital officer, who will share how a global enterprise can embark on a digital transformation to effectively meet consumer wants and needs; Function of Beauty’s Alexandra Papazian, who will discuss the future of personalization and customization at scale, and E.l.f. Beauty’s Laurie Lam, who will discuss all things TikTok and going viral with Evan Horowitz of creative marketing agency, Movers and Shakers.

Neha Singh of virtual storefront platform Obsess and Lucy Yeomans of Drest will delve into the brave new world of the metaverse, while Ōura Health’s chief executive officer Tom Hale will explore the boom in wearable wellness and his mission to revolutionize the health and wellness industry.

Peter Philipp Wingsoe of the emerging and quickly growing social and e-commerce platform Flip and Alex Perez-Tenessa of Trendio will talk about emerging commerce platforms, while Sephora’s Brent Mitchell will be on hand to talk about the evolution of social media.

Other speakers include Damon Frost, chief information officer of P&G Beauty; Wayne Liu, chief growth officer of Perfect Corp.; Uduyan Bose of digital marketing agency, Netelixir, and more.

The forum kicks off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and registration, and includes three sessions with lunch and a networking break, ending at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.