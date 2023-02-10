WWD Will Host First L.A. Beauty Conference

WWD will hold its first beauty conference in Los Angeles on April 6.

Titled L.A.B., the conference will explore the innovation coming out of West Coast-based beauty and wellness businesses, and the intersection of beauty, entertainment and technology. Among the topics that will be covered are the rise of lifestyle-fueled beauty brands, the future of plant-based wellness, creating a successful celebrity beauty brand model, next-gen founders forging the future and more.

Speakers include L’Oréal’s Carol Hamilton; Credo cofounder Annie Jackson; Anastasia Soare, chief executive officer and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills; Brook Harvey-Taylor of Pacifica; Thirteen Lune cofounders Patrick Herning and Nyakio Grieco; Chris Ball, CEO and founder of Ball Family Farms, and Courtney McHugh, vice president and head of management at UTA Ventures, UTA.

Other speakers include Allison Statter and Sherry Jahwar of Blended Strategy; Alejandro Rodriguez, CEO and cofounder of e-commerce startup Shroomboom, and Charlotte Cruze, chief operating officer and cofounder of Alice Mushrooms. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

The event will be held at The London hotel in West Hollywood, and kicks off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and registration, and includes three sessions with lunch and a networking break, ending at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.