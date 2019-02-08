A slew of new beauty stores are opening just in time for New York Fashion Week. Here are eight of the newest beauty shopping offerings to hit New York:

Atelier Beauté Chanel

Chanel’s beauty hub at 120.5 Wooster Street takes shoppers through the full beauty experience — face wash to fragrance. Customers are encouraged to build online profiles where they can store information about their preferences, likes, dislikes, shade matches, etc. The highlight is the fragrance room, which allows customers to blind test by fragrance family to find their perfect match without interference from marketing materials.

Blume

Blume, which makes skin-care and period products, has launched a self-care pop-up at 224 Mulberry Street that runs from Feb. 4 to 17. The space will have different activities on different days — skin care, bra fittings, makeup freebies and sex toys, included.

Clinique

To support the launch of its customizable moisturizer, Clinique is launching a series of Clinique iD pop-ups — the first, in SoHo, runs from Feb. 8 to 17 at 132 Prince Street. Shoppers can stop by the concept’s diagnosis bar to receive their iD prescription, and then assemble their own moisturizer blend based on their results.

Dirty Lemon Rose Room

Opening exclusively on Valentine’s Day, Dirty Lemon is creating a pop-up flower market on New York’s Lower East Side, at 198 Allen Street. The Rose Room will sell rose bundles by PlantShed, candy and custom Valentine’s Day Cards by Arianna Margulis. Dirty Lemon has a more permanent location, with its functional and beauty beverages, at The Drug Store at 293 Church Street in TriBeCa, that opened last fall.

D.S. & Durga

Indie fragrance brand D.S. & Durga is opening a flagship location at 254 Mulberry Street in mid-February. The space features brutalist architecture and punk rock references, and will be used as a selling and event space for the brand. Shoppers can expect tunes with their tinctures, as each scent comes with a Spotify playlist.

Nest

Candle and fragrance brand Nest is opening its first store in NoLIta, at 232 Elizabeth Street. The location opens Feb. 12, and will feature wall coverings that emulate the brand’s floral aesthetics. In addition to selling candles, fragrance and body care, the store will also host events.

Pat McGrath x Bergdorfs

The mother of makeup Pat McGrath is bringing beauty — traditionally housed at basement level — to the Bergdorf’s first floor. McGrath’s namesake line open a 400-square-foot shop in shop on Feb. 1.

Showfields

Showfields, which bills itself as “the most interesting store in the world,” recently opened a beauty, wellness and shopping experience at 11 Bond Street. The shop has different setups for brands, including personalized shampoo brand Function of Beauty, body-care line Frank Body, vegan skin-care brand Nuria, as well as snacks by Thrills by Chloe.