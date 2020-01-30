By  on January 30, 2020

It’s 2020, and the beauty world will be gearing up for the next decade of digital innovation.

This year’s WWD Beauty Digital Forum will be held Feb. 12 at the New York Historical Society on Central Park West, after several years of being hosted at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in downtown Manhattan.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers