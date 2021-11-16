YSL Beauté Steps Up Its Abuse Is Not Love Program

NEW YORK — YSL Beauté is ramping up its Abuse Is Not Love program, which was launched last year to combat intimate partner violence.

“Freedom is one of the brand’s main values, and intimate partner violence stands in direct opposition to [that],” said Stephan Bezy, international general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, at L’Oréal. “One out of three women will experience violence by a partner in their lifetime.”

He said the brand has always aimed to be in sync with its times, with societal evolutions and especially the women’s rights movement.

“We must act to change this staggering statistic,” he continued. “We believe women should have the freedom to be whoever they want to be. To be free, to be independent.”

So far, the Abuse Is Not Love initiative has educated more than 100,000 young people about abusive relationships and supporting grassroots organizations. Of that number, 4,716 people at L’Oréal, including at YSL Beauté, have been trained.

The goal is to train 2 million people by 2030.

You May Also Like

For its next growth phase, the program will expand its partnerships with nonprofit organizations in 14 more countries, bringing the total to 17, on four continents.

A new online training tool, which gives resources and support to people in abusive relationships, as well as tools for people to further the cause, will be launched this month on the program’s website.

The international training website, abuseisnotlove.com, was created with the nonprofits and international experts, such as Beth Livingston, a U.S.-based gender and diversity academic and researcher.

The local partnerships offer educational sessions about the nine key signs of IPV and heighten awareness of how to help when someone close is in an abusive relationship.

“Even though we are nowhere near to eliminating IPV at large, we are proud to have concrete impact and create a dialogue,” said Bezy.

He added: “There are many challenges that come with running a program like Abuse Is Not Love. We must stay relevant with the cultural context in each of our markets, which means finding the right local partners to [carry out] prevention in a credible and authentic way, using appropriate and accessible language, and engaging [people to instigate] real change.

“We must address the real needs of women, not the needs we perceive,” continued Bezy. “We must continue to question if our actions are accessible and clear enough.”

The executive said: “We also continue to engage a discussion with young people through [our] ambassador Zoë Kravitz, as she speaks about the fine line between healthy and unhealthy relationships.”

Kravitz will feature in an awareness video, and YSL Beauté is to launch nine animated videos about each of the nine signs of abuse, which will be accessible on the brand’s platforms.

In 2020, the Abuse Is Not Love initiative was introduced with three major partnerships with nonprofit organizations in the U.S., U.K. and France.

For more, see:

YSL Beauté Poised to Launch Libre Women’s Scent

LVMH to Fund Hotel Stays for Women Escaping Domestic Violence

L’Oréal USA Announces 2021 Women in Science& ;Fellows