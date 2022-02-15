Zero Plastic Beauty Brand Common Heir Raises $2.5M

Common Heir, a high-end beauty brand that doesn’t use any plastic packaging, has raised a $2.5 million round.

The brand has two products — Vitamin C Serum, and Retinol Serum, both $88. The serums are packaged in single-use, biodegradable capsules. The Retinol Serum launched Feb. 15.

Common Heir sells its products online and with Credo. Industry sources said the brand is projecting at least $500,000 in sales for 2022.

Common Heir’s founders, Angela Ubias and Cary Lin.

The brand was launched in 2021 by Angela Ubias and Cary Lin, who looked to develop a clean, inclusive skin care brand that had a low impact on the environment. Ubias has a background in product development, and Lin is a beauty veteran who has worked for Honest Beauty and Tatcha.

Lin said the company raised capital in order to bring its “vision of inclusive and sustainable luxury beauty to life, finally pay ourselves a living wage and secure a talented team.”

“We’re thrilled to have more resources to actually pull off the innovation consumers deserve without passing on more cost to them,” said Ubias. “It’s high time for women of color to be helming luxury beauty brands.”

Common Heir’s investors include Trousdale Ventures and Mucker Capital.

