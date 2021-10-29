Ziip Beauty Relaunches App

As the scales tip further toward at-home beauty treatments, celebrity aesthetician and Ziip Beauty founder Melanie Simon has rejiggered her offerings.

The aesthetician, who counts Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston among her clients, has rethought her at-home micro and nanocurrent device as consumers and clients alike focus on doing treatments at home. The business has benefitted from the at-home treatment boom, having grown 60 percent in the past year, with sales expected to double in the holiday season when compared to last year’s, according to the brand.

This week, Ziip Beauty relaunched its iOS app, which pairs via Bluetooth to the brand’s devices. Users can then pick and choose between each program, which range from one-time facials to 30-day boot camps, and reprogram their devices accordingly. Simon said the new treatment protocols are meant to mimic professional results more closely.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, it was like, OK, when are we getting back to work as aestheticians,” Simon said. “This has continued to be the new normal, clients are incorporating Ziip into their home life, and I wanted to give people the best possible way to give treatments at home.”

The brand’s new treatments combine various different current wavelengths for optimal purported benefits, ranging from radiance to antiaging, and can target areas such as forehead lines and jowls.

Simon’s app has seen 10 million downloads since it launched in 2015, and its clientele is equally as star-studded, with Kaia Gerber and Dan Levy among its devotees. The brand went into Goop last year, and is eyeing further retail expansion.

