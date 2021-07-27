Over the years, AHA, alpha hydroxy acid, and BHA, beta hydroxy acid, facial skin care products have become increasingly popular and now brands are taking those ingredients into body care.

New York-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman noted she has seen an uptick in patients looking for AHA and BHA-based body products. According to Spate, AHA-based body products have been searched 8,600 times per month in the U.S., with a 12.1 percent increase since last year. AHA-based product searches have seen the greatest growth within the body lotion category, up 21.1 percent since last year.

“There’s this explosion of products, AHA’s and retinols and all the things that we know are great for the skin on our face and now people are formulated for the body… It makes sense that we want to treat skin head to toe,” noted Engelman.

She explained alpha hydroxy acids are a great chemical exfoliant for the skin. Physical exfoliants can be overused and harmful on the skin. “This is a much better way to go about that because it doesn’t induce micro-tears in the skin or induce inflammation and tends not to compromise the skin barrier as much,” said Engelman.

Engelman noted these types of products are great for skin conditions such as keratosis pilaris, a buildup of keratin that causes rough and bumpy skin, and psoriasis, which causes dry, itchy patches. While these products can treat several skin conditions, consumers should start low and slow when experimenting with AHA and BHA-based products. Engelman recommends using these types of products two to three times a week and less if you have sensitive skin.

Below are 12 of the AHA- and BHA-based body care products available right now.

Lord Jones Bump + Smooth CBD Serum

This body serum was formulated to leave a cooling sensation on the skin and includes a four-acid blend of AHA’s and BHA’s, as well as 200 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD.

Farmacy Honeymoon Glow Body

The Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum has been a fan favorite for awhile and now there’s a version just for your body.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

This 10 percent AHA scrub is targeted for those with keratosis pilaris, but can also be used as an exfoliant for dull skin, uneven texture and ingrown hairs. In a clinical test, 95 percent of participants reported it got rid of their dry, flaky skin.

Kosas Good Body Skin

This body wash features AHA’s including glycolic, mandelic and lactic acid, as well as fruit enzymes to exfoliate your skin. Plus, this gel cleanser is meant to be gentle enough for daily use.

Skinfix Resurface+ AHA/BHA Renewing Cream

This cream features AHA’s and BHA’s to exfoliate rough and bumpy skin. It also includes shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba oil to moisturize the skin.

Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum

This lightweight body serum exfoliates, smooths and brightens skin for a natural glow.

Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment

This body treatment uses a concentration of 2 percent BHA’s and is meant to be safe for daily use. Paula’s Choice is estimated to do $300 million in net sales for 2021, according to industry sources.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Peel

The body treatment version of the cult classic daily facial peel is meant to be an easy, on-the-go treatment.

Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Soap

A gentle and affordable body wash for everyday use. This product has a light grapefruit scent.

Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash

The Glytone exfoliating body wash uses 8.8 percent glycolic acid to slough away dead skin and reveal a natural glow.

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

Sol de Janeiro may be best known for its Bum Bum Cream, but this fruit AHA- and vitamin C-based product is sure to be a new staple. Industry sources expect Sol de Janeiro to reach $200 million in global retail sales in 2021.

Frankbody Smoothing AHA Body Lotion

This brand new product from Frankbody launches on July 27, and it features lactic and glycolic acid along with hydrating oils to exfoliate and moisturize.