Anne Klein Signs A.P. Deauville for Bath and Body Care Products

Anne Klein, which is owned by WHP Global, has signed a long-term licensing agreement with A.P. Deauville to launch a line of bath and body care products.

The first products will be shipped this month and will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“With self care at an all-time high, we are thrilled to be partnering with A.P. Deauville to bring to life an elevated bath and body collection for the Anne Klein brand in one of the highest growth sectors of the beauty market,” said Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global. “As we kick off the new year, we remain committed to expanding Anne Klein’s product assortment and offering customers a new way to experience and incorporate this timeless brand into their everyday lives.”

Anne Klein’s Bath & Body collection features a full line of women’s bath, body care and spa products, including a range of restorative body washes, exfoliating scrub and lotions, radiant face cream and cleanser, liquid hand soap and calming bubble bath.

In addition to Anne Klein, WHP’s brands include Joseph Abboud, Joe’s Jeans, William Nast, Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us. The company generates approximately $4 billion in global sales.

A.P. Deauville’s flagship consumer brands are Power Stick and Power Stick for Her, which focus on deodorant, body spray, liquid body wash and shampoos.

