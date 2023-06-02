Skinfix Looks to Tackle Psoriasis

Skinfix is gearing up to launch its first treatment for psoriasis-prone skin, a notoriously hard condition to treat.

Skinfix’s KP & PsO Smoothing Body Treatment, a daily skin treatment for both psoriasis and keratosis pilaris, will debut mid-June at Sephora, priced at $50.

“Our Resurface+ Scrub and Cream that help address KP have consistently been two of our bestselling products at Sephora,” said Amy Gordinier, Skinfix founder and chief executive officer. “Based on our ongoing commitment to healing skin, including KP, and research showing psoriasis as a growing concern, we developed the new Resurface+ KP + PsO Smoothing Body Treatment to address both conditions.”

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects more than 3 percent of the U.S. adult population, the equivalent to around 7.5 million adults. Statistics from the National Institutes of Health showed that for KP, the most common patient population is adolescents, with 50 to 80 percent affected.

Gordinier told Beauty Inc that the product was two years in the making and formulated with dermatologist and Skinfix scientific advisory board member, Dr. Peter Lio.

“Through our work with dermatologists, we’ve learned that psoriasis can be difficult to treat and we wanted to ensure the right combination of clinical actives to target this challenging skin condition along with the derm-evaluated clinical results to prove the product works,” she added.

Both psoriasis and keratosis pilaris are caused by hyper-keratinization, an overproduction of skin cells. Instead of exfoliating with one high-percentage acid, Skinfix’s KP & PsO Smoothing Body Treatment delivers a combination of clinical actives including emollients and chemical exfoliants like AHAs & BHAs for exfoliation, smoothing and brightening, as well as barrier-restorative actives.

“While very different, [keratosis pilaris and psoriasis] share a key aspect: they both have an overabundance of keratin, referred to as ‘hyperkeratosis’,” Lio said. “We continue to look for topical agents that can reduce this keratin buildup but can do so in a gentle, supportive manner rather than being overly harsh. The new KP + PsO Smoothing Body Treatment manages to thread the needle here: a powerful moisturizer that can soften and smooth the skin with the best of them, yet gentle enough to use daily without causing irritation.”

Nova Scotia, Canada-based Skinfix was founded by Gordinier in 2014 as a line meant to heal and maintain the skin barrier and has been a leader in the rise of clinical skin care. The company started with products specifically formulated around eczema, and has since expanded to different types of products for face and body.

Skinfix’s key products include the Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide line, as well as Resurface+ line, which includes chemical exfoliation products.

In 2021, it secured a minority investment from private-equity firm Stride Consumer Partners. Terms of the investment were not disclosed, but industry sources at the time estimated Skinfix was approaching $25 million in net sales.