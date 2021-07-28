Femtech brand Vella Bioscience Inc.’s women’s pleasure serum will be available in retail stores starting in July.

The brand launched in May 2021 with its flagship product: Vella women’s pleasure serum, after raising $7 million in seed funding. It is expected to do $25 million in sales in 2022, according to industry sources.

The $65, 30-ml. bottle and the $8 single-use sachets of the serum will be available online at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. It is also launching in select brick-and-mortar stores, including Linda Fargo’s curated shop at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City and Cos Bar stores in Aspen, Colo.; Dallas; Montecito, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz., and Vail, Colo. Vella’s serum can also be purchased at Lemon Laine and Shen Beauty. Vella Bioscience has partnered with Kenneth Green & Associates to expand into prestige U.K. retailers.

The brand’s goal is to expand the female sexual wellness landscape and destigmatize the conversation around women’s pleasure, said brand creator and chief marketing officer Bulbul Hooda. The company is furthering this commitment through Vella Voice, an educational platform to better understand sexual wellness.

You May Also Like

The serum was developed by Dr. Michael Frid and Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan, whose former research led to the development of FDA-approved sexual dysfunction drugs Viagra and Cialis. The product uses a proprietary liposomal formulation that aims to allow CBD to penetrate the skin deeply to relax the vaginal and clitoral muscle tissue to promote more intense and frequent orgasms for women at any age and life stage.

The pre-play topical, developed for cis-women, is condom compatible, but the brand recommends consumers test it on their own before using it with a partner.

“We have a product that will make you feel better,” said Vella chief executive officer and cofounder Nial C. DeMena. “The majority of women who try this product, it works for, and that is a very simple but very powerful promise as a brand.”

Bulbul explained the brand is working to put the power of pleasure in women’s hands everywhere. “It’s coming for everyone,” she said — pun intended.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Selling Sexual Wellness to Gen Z

Sexual Wellness Brand Maude Raises $5.8M Series A

Huda Kattan’s Angel Fund Backs New Sexual Wellness Brand, Ketish