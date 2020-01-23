For his couture collection, Giambattista Valli made sure to include his signature tulle showstoppers, including this zingy yellow gown with a train the size of a living room. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ If you thought that nobody dresses like that anymore, think again — or check out the Instagram feeds of Lauren Santo Domingo, Bianca Brandolini and Giovanna Engelbert, who also attended the event. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “It’s not that some people still live in that — some people are getting back to living that way,” Valli said. “I think it’s very much about the next step and the future. I think the hoodie, the jogging did their time. You can still wear them, but I think that people want to start to dress and to have the art of living.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Report: @jdiderich⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #wwdreviews⁣ #giambattistavalli