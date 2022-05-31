Skin Care Brand Junoco Raises $6.3 Million Series A

Internet sensation skin care brand, Junoco, has closed a $6.3 million series A round.

The round was led by Vision Plus Capital with participation from Frees Fund. The direct-to-consumer skin care brand will put the funds toward introducing more skus, updating its collection with increasingly recyclable packaging and incorporating upcycled ingredients in its products.

“Our goal since the very beginning has been to merge product innovation with sustainability,” said Kyle Jiang, who cofounded the brand in 2017 with Mira Peterson. “I’ve seen firsthand how wasteful the industry is, not only on the consumer end, but there’s a lot we can do on the production and supply chain side.”

With minimalism at the core of its ethos, most of Junoco’s products incorporate as few ingredients as possible. The Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, for example, is an oil-based cleanser that, as the name suggests, consists of just 10 ingredients. Jiang hopes to take the brand’s commitment to minimalist, eco-friendly formulas even further with this funding, by using it in part to venture into upcycled ingredients.

Later this year, the brand will introduce a body scrub made with upcycled raspberry seeds, marking the first of potentially many incorporations of upcycled ingredients for Junoco.

Prices for Junoco’s products range from $5 for makeup sponges to $44 for its Prep, Prime and Set bundle, which includes a collection of products that prepare skin for both makeup application and removal.

Jiang did not comment on sales, but industry sources estimate Junoco did more than $13 million in retail sales 2021, and is on track to do between $25 million and $35 million in 2022.

The brand’s growth has been propelled in recent years by TikTok, with many of its products, including the Clean 10 Cleansing Balm and Cleansing Cookie cloth, going viral among Gen Z consumers.

