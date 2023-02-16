EXCLUSIVE: Tatcha Opens First U.S. Pop-up in L.A.

Tatcha is unveiling its first U.S. pop-up in Los Angeles. Open to the public, it runs Friday through Sunday at the Grove.

“We love that the pop-up is going to bring to life our core beliefs around the skin-mind connection,” said Tatcha’s chief executive officer Mary Yee. Launched by Vicky Tsai in 2009, the prestige beauty brand was acquired by Unilever in 2019.

Visitors will be immersed in a 4D re-creation of a Japanese forest, led by the voice of zen monk and Tatcha ambassador Toryo Ito. The exhibit is held to celebrate a new body collection: Forest Awakening Body Care, comprised of a body wash, oil and milk.

A first look at the immersive experience, a 4D re-creation of a Japanese forest. Courtesy of Tatcha

“Forest bathing, in Japanese shinrin-yoku, this ritual of connecting to nature through the senses has become a common medical practice prescribed by Japanese physicians to boost immunity and mood,” Yee said. “So, research shows that physical and mental health benefits of the forest come from breathing in this forest air, which is rich with phytoncides, which are these organic compounds produced by hinoki, one of our most beloved Japanese trees.”

There will be interactive activities, giveaways, contests and matcha drinks provided. To purchase the beauty goods, guests will be directed a few steps away to Sephora.

“It’s a cultural hub for our press and influencer partners based on the West Coast,” Yee said of choosing L.A. as its first U.S. destination. Past installations have been in Japan and London. “And we’re also really thrilled to be located just two doors down from one of our most traffic locations on the globe, Sephora, our top U.S. retail partner.”

Tatcha’s 4D Forest Exhibit is located at 188 South Gilmore Lane (near Dylan’s Candy Bar), accessible from 2 to 8 p.m. Those unable to be in-person can experience the pop-up online via a digital guided forest walk on the Tatcha site.