Tory Burch is dipping her toes into the skin care world.

The designer is partnering with her new beauty licensee Shiseido for limited-edition sunscreens, along with an exclusive fashion collection.

The collaboration was inspired by Burch’s own use of sun care, and her admiration for Shiseido’s SPF technology.

“I believe in a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty and that starts with skin protection and an incredible sunscreen. Shiseido is the perfect partner for these products. I have always loved Shiseido’s sunscreens and have used them for years,” said Burch, an avid tennis player who enjoys spending time outdoors.

In 2019, Burch signed a worldwide license with Shiseido to develop, market and distribute her beauty products. The license had been held by the Estée Lauder Cos. since 2011. The sunscreen is Burch’s first product launch with Shiseido, and she will be developing more beauty products and fragrances with them.

Burch noted that the flowers on her sun care products are inspired by her garden in Antigua. “I wanted the design to be personal and optimistic, and the West Indies are synonymous with beauty, relaxation and joy,” said Burch.

In recognition of the collaboration, Burch and Shiseido are supporting Memorial Sloan Kettering with a grant to fund a one-year clinical research fellowship in dermatology focused on advancing skin cancer treatment and prevention.

Powered by WetForce + Heatforce technology, the Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ ($49) and the Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ ($29) formulas create a lightweight, protective veil that becomes more effective in heat, water and sweat.

The Shiseido formulas are ocean-friendly and free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, Hawaii-compliant and invisible on all skin tones. The Clear Stick can be worn under and over makeup.

Complementing the limited-edition sunscreens, Burch has introduced an exclusive fashion collection that includes a surf shirt, bikini, flip-flops and tote, in a Sprinkled Flower print inspired by the floral bottle design. The bikini and surf shirt are fabricated with the equivalent of UPF 50 to guard against UV rays.

The Tory Burch Sprinkled Flower Collection ranges from $98 to $248.

The Tory Burch x Shiseido limited-edition sunscreens are available in stores and online at Tory Burch and shiseido.com. The Tory Burch x Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick will be available at Ulta and Ulta.com. The Tory Burch Sprinkled Flower Collection is also available in Tory Burch stores and at Toryburch.com.

