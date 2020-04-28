Anjac Health & Beauty has closed a deal for Roval Cosmétiques, a Normandy-based cosmetics manufacturer.

Roval Cosmétiques has an Ecocert certification to make organic beauty products, and also has a production facility in Spain. The business specializes in making hygiene products, hair care and perfume. Roval had about 100 million euros in turnover in 2019, and has 400 employees.

With the deal, Anjac expects its own turnover to grow to about 400 million euros. The acquisition of Roval follows several other purchases, including Innovi, Pascual Cosmétiques and Aircos in Spain, Feltor Laboratories in Spain and Cosmetix West in California.

“Each new acquisition is an opportunity for us to expand our industrial expertise and our unique innovation capacity,” said Aurélien Chaufour, chief executive officer of Anjac. “This deal is a major step in our development process. It fits perfectly with our strategy of high industrial standards and continuous investment, with the aim of always better-serving our clients and our high added-value markets.”

Beauty manufacturing has become a hot spot for M&A, particularly among private-equity-backed businesses.

