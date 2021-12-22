BareMinerals Announces No More Retouching With New Campaign

BareMinerals is getting even more bare.

The clean, cruelty-free makeup and skin care brand is launching its Bare Your Best Skin campaign, stating that starting January 2022 it will no longer retouch or filter assets promoting the brand.

The campaign is supporting the brand’s extensive complexion category, including launches from its BarePro, Original and Complexion Rescue collections.

The move toward unretouched promotion and the campaign’s tag line, “Looks Like Foundation, Acts Like Skincare,” caters to continued consumer demand for the conflation of makeup and skin care by showcasing the skin-improving benefits of the products.

To indicate a photo’s credibility, the brand will mark each digital and paid media asset, including imagery and videos, with an unretouched watermark. The watermark kicks off with the launch of the BarePro 16-hr Skin-Perfecting Powder Foundation on Dec. 26.

“With innovation and proven performance at the heart of our brand, we are committed to ensuring our complexion content accurately represents of the efficacy of our products,” said Serena Giovi, BareMinerals chief marketing officer. “Our community values and celebrates natural beauty, product performance and transparency, which made the decision to go filter-free an easy one. Our upcoming content will showcase the effectiveness and true payoff of our complexion products, ensuring consumers understand the authentic results they can expect with each use.”

The powder foundation boasts clean, naturally derived ingredients, including pineapple complex to help brighten and smooth, and peony extract and sugarcane-derived squalane to help hydrate the skin. The formula is vegan and talc-free and available in 35 shades.

The focus on real images was catalyzed with the Dove Real Beauty campaign in 2004, which featured real women rather than models. In 2019, CVS announced a similar initiative to stop retouching beauty images.