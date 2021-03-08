LONDON — A week after revealing plans to buy Eve Lom from Manzanita Capital Ltd., C-Beauty unicorn Yatsen Holding Ltd., the parent company of cosmetics and skin care brands Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby’s Choice and Galénic, is launching Pink Bear, a new and more affordable cosmetics brand for China’s younger audience.

Pink Bear is expected to be launching on March 16, sources told WWD.

Yatsen has not made any public announcements, but Pink Bear’s Tmall store has been set up since Feb. 20, and began to sell lip gloss and egg-shaped makeup sponges from March 5. Product recommendations about Pink Bear started to appear on China’s social commerce platform Xiaohongshu on Monday.

The price point of Pink Bear is 20 to 50 percent less than its sister brand Perfect Diary, and the image of the brand appears to be much girlier and cuter. The brand said it aims to “create makeup products that really work for girls” and feeds into their “daily dose of goodness.”

It has garnered over 13,000 followers on Tmall so far. The brand has also registered its official account on Weibo and WeChat.

You May Also Like

Yatsen could not be reached for comment at press time.

Related:

Perfect Diary’s Yatsen to Buy Eve Lom From Manzanita Capital

C-Beauty Unicorn and Perfect Diary Parent Yatsen Files for U.S. IPO

Yatsen Acquires Galénic From Pierre Fabre