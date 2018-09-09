Cardi B spent so much money on Tom Ford, the designer named a lipstick after her.

Tom Ford Beauty revealed today the launch of 30 new clutch-sized mini lipsticks. The offerings, all of which are additions to the Boys and Girls collection, are named after friends, collaborators and “intimates” of Mr. Ford’s, including rapper Cardi B.

Armie Hammer, Kaia Gerber and Kendrick Lamar are among the other celebrities to receive their own shades, though Cardi’s was the first to be announced by the beauty brand on social media this afternoon. The lipstick comes in a bright blue hue and retails for $36.

On her Instagram page, Cardi shared Tom Ford Beauty’s post with a caption that read, in part, “So excited for this and what’s to come.” The word choice seems to suggest there’s a collaboration or separate release in the works, though a rep for Tom Ford Beauty didn’t immediately offer comment.

This is Cardi B’s first major makeup moment. She previously curated a shoe collection for Steve Madden and has worked with Fashion Nova on a clothing line, but a Tom Ford Beauty lipstick shade marks her foray into beauty.

It’s been an eventful fashion week for the rapper, who reportedly got into a physical altercation with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on Friday night. You can read more about that here.

Cardi B’s nail artist Jenny Bui gave us the Cardi B claw treatment. See what went into the three-hour manicure in the video below.

