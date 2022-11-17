Charlotte Tilbury Pushes Deeper Into Metaverse With 3D Holiday Store

LONDON — Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is delving deeper into the metaverse with the opening of Charlotte’s Beauty Realm, the brand’s first 3D virtual store with a gaming experience. It is set to be unveiled on Thursday.

The brand stepped into the metaverse earlier this year, partnering with the experiential e-commerce platform Obsess.

For the holiday season, it plans to ramp the experience up a notch, offering options for users to create their own avatars and specify skin tone, hair color and body type.

They can also try on and buy makeup and skin care from the holiday collection and replicate looks shown on Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Twiggy and Lily James, who star in the beauty brand’s holiday 2022 campaign, which is inspired by Studio 54.

There is also a “shop with friends” option and, for the first time, an NFT is on offer for those who’ve experienced the store.

The NFT functions like a digital wristband and will offer access to exclusive product and beauty experiences. The free NFT has been created in partnership with tech industry specialists POAP Studio, which creates Web 3.0 and NFT experiences for brands.

Customers of the new 3D virtual store, Charlotte’s Beauty Realm, can customize their avatars, learn from the brand’s makeup artists, try on the products and purchase directly from the store.

In the 3D world, Tilbury herself has been turned into a Tinkerbell-style character, zipping around and glamming up those around her.

The brand is so serious about the possibilities of the metaverse that it refers to itself as a “global beauty and technology platform.” The company said it wants to “forge deeper connections with customers everywhere to discover, educate, test, try and buy” the holiday products.

There is an educational angle, too. Customers will be able to learn from the brand’s professional artistry team via livestreamed content.

“Whether we’re interacting in-person, online or via our virtual store in the metaverse, we want to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to our customers. We are creating the next generation of immersive experiences in a continued blurring of the lines between the physical and the virtual,” said Corinne Suchy, chief technology and growth officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Neha Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Obsess, said the tech enables the brand to create its own custom metaverse on the Charlotte Tilbury site, where both the environment and shoppers’ avatars reflect the brand’s aesthetic and enhance the overall customer experience.”