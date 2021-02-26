Ever wanted a dinosaur-inspired eyeshadow? Well, here’s your chance.

Coach has teamed with Sephora on a limited-edition capsule collection of seven makeup products featuring its Sculpted C logo, the tea rose wildflower, and several of the characters the brand has used on its apparel and accessories in the past including Rexy the dinosaur, Sharky the shark and Uni the unicorn.

The goal, according to Todd Kahn, Coach’s interim chief executive officer, is to further expand the brand’s reach with young consumers.

“What’s important is the continuation of how the brand is appealing to Gen Z and Millennials,” he said. In the last six months, Coach has gained 2.5 million new customers, and nearly half were in those age groups, Kahn revealed. “So we’re continuing to build awareness and connectivity to that customer base.”

He said the collection was “truly a collaborative effort” with Sephora, which created the product using input from Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers.

“I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach — really rooted in a rich color palette that recalls our leather heritage,” said Vevers. “Like a beloved handbag or favorite piece of outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style, and with Sephora we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

“It’s fun, it’s lighthearted and it plays on Coach’s mascots,” Kahn said. And it’s also intended to offer some hope to a pandemic-weary public as spring approaches and “we’re starting to feel a sense of optimism.”

“Sephora Collection’s goal is to not only create affordable and inclusive beauty products, but to inspire our clients to learn, explore and confidently play with beauty,” said Brooke Banwart, vice president and general manager of Sephora Collection North America. “When we thought about inspiring play, Coach felt like the perfect partner as their values of inclusivity, self-expression and authenticity align seamlessly with all Sephora stands for.”

The collection, which is inspired by Coach’s leather legacy, will include the Rexy Eyeshadow Palette, the Sharky Eyeshadow Palette and the Uni Face Palette, all of which will feature matte, metallic and shimmery shades. It will also include the Tea Rose Brush Set, a five-piece collection of brushes with glitter handle and vegan, synthetic bristles featuring the characters and the tea rose image that are housed in a glittery stand. The collection will also include a Tea Rose Lip Set with four gloss shades; a set of three Tea Rose Eye Masks with cucumber extract and rose oil, and a Tea Rose Nail Set, which features a pink nail polish and stickers featuring the characters.

The Coach x Sephora Collection will hit stores on March 2 and retail for $16 to $68. It will be sold at Sephora and Coach stores as well as on both e-commerce sites and be available in 22 countries.

This is not Coach’s first foray into the beauty business. It currently has a successful fragrance deal with Inter Parfums with five women’s and two men’s fragrances that represent sales in excess of $100 million. “Our fragrance has been incredibly successful,” Kahn said, adding that another “big” launch is in the cards for next year.

While Kahn wouldn’t provide a projection for how large the Sephora collection can be, he didn’t rule out further expansion in the beauty space in the future.

“We’re a very major test-and-learn company,” he said, adding that Coach has witnessed “a lot of desire to expand Coach into other categories.” That could well include color and potentially skin care, he said.

“The brand is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year,” Kahn said. And he recalled that while Coach may be best known for its women’s bags, it was actually founded as a men’s small leather goods company. “Brands evolve. We consider ourselves stewards of the brand and are very thoughtful about what extensions make sense. But the customer gives us permission to be a full lifestyle brand.”

He said the industry is rife with brands that quickly try to be “everything to everybody, but it doesn’t feel authentic.” But Coach has been successful expanding into ready-to-wear, fragrance, eyewear and watches. “In our history, we’ve had furniture, and my first car was a Lexus with Coach leather,” he said. “So we definitely have credibility as a luxury lifestyle brand.”

That being said, Kahn wouldn’t tip his hand about what other categories Coach might explore in the future. “We’re really happy where the brand is today and with Stuart’s vision for fall,” he said of the designer’s collection that debuted with a series of short films earlier this week. “It showed inclusivity and diversity and the fun nature of the brand. We will continue to build on that in our 80th-anniversary year and look forward to being able to greet customers not just digitally but in our brick-and-mortar stores as well.”