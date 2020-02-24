By  on February 24, 2020

E.l.f. Beauty has inked its first acquisition — clean beauty brand W3LL People.

E.l.f. is paying $27 million to take over the business, which is expected to do $7 million in net sales for 2020. The deal is expected to add 1 cent to E.l.f.’s adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2021, the company said.

