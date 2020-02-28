E.l.f. Beauty has made its first acquisition, and it underscores the continued spread of the clean beauty movement.

This week, E.l.f. inked a $27 million deal to buy one of the early movers in the clean makeup category — W3ll People. The brand launched in 2009 and has a cult following for its Expressionist Mascara. Today, W3ll People has 40 products that have been certified by the Environmental Working Group — the ultimate sign of a products’ clean-ness.