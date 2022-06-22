‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist Alexandra French Named Director of Artistry at Freck Beauty

Freck Beauty, the Los Angeles-based brand that launched with faux freckle products, has tapped Alexandra French as director of artistry.

French, a makeup artist, is known for her work on season two of HBO’s “Euphoria,” working with department head Doniella Davy. The television show, which premiered in 2019, has been setting beauty trends and attracting viral moments — bringing attention to its makeup team.

“As a makeup artist, I’m lucky to be able to play and experiment with so many amazing beauty products,” French said. “Most are good. Some are great. But only a few stand out. Freck [Beauty] is one of those that stood out and absolutely blew me away. Beyond their iconic freckle pen, a personal favorite, the whole line encourages you to take a product idea and make it unconventional, like the liquid liner that has lash enhancing peptides. That’s what I’m so excited about with this role, exploring the boundaries of what a beauty product can be, both on and off set.”

Launched by Remi Brixton in 2017, Freck Beauty has expanded to offer a range of cosmetics and skin care goods. The brand is sold direct-to-consumer and at Sephora in the “clean” category.

“I love what Remi often says, that she would never want to launch a product that’s been done before,” French continued. “I’m always down for a creative challenge, and that’s one that I can get behind.”

“At Freck Beauty, we like to say that it’s so much more than a beauty brand, it’s an attitude, and Alex couldn’t be a better fit,” Sarah El-Annan, head of marketing at Freck Beauty, told WWD. “As a young queer female, she’s risen amongst adversity, while maintaining humility, working hard to get esteemed roles like being on the artistry team of acclaimed show ‘Euphoria.’ Alex inspires and empowers others in marginalized groups with her premier stature in the industry and is constantly giving thanks to her mentors, even while being a star herself. Everything from who she represents as a person, to her rich experience, and above all else her magical makeup artistry, make her the perfect fit for Freck Beauty — where we celebrate the perfectly imperfect, the wildly bold and the rebellious. It’s a gift to be able to partner with such a visionary artist to inspire future product, creative marketing campaigns.”

