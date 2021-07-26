Fashion Fair — one of the first prestige beauty brands created for Black women — is set to relaunch this fall, and will be sold in Sephora, WWD has learned.

Fashion Fair launched in the ’70s and was one of the first brands to cater specifically to Black women in the department store channel in the U.S. and globally. The brand retains a cult following, but in recent years, had rolled back operations.

Now, under the majority ownership of Desirée Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, the brand is set to make a comeback, and will launch in Sephora in September.

Rogers and McKissack, who were both executives at Johnson Publishing, the original owner of Fashion Fair, also own Black Opal, which recently launched with Ulta Beauty.

Fashion Fair has been reimagined as “modern, innovative makeup” for darker skin tones, according to Rogers and McKissack. It will launch with Sephora in September.

