Leave it to Rihanna to put a hookah lounge in the middle of Pennsylvania Plaza.

On Wednesday, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna hosted the first installment of its debut pop-up series celebrating its new Moroccan Spice fall 2018 collection. Held at The Pennsy in Pennsylvania Plaza, the pop-up took on a Moroccan spice market theme, with a custom hookah lounge, a supersized eyeshadow palette made for Instagram, a market where guests could shop Fenty Beauty’s new and old product offerings and two tents in which makeup artists, including Fenty Beauty global makeup artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, tested the products on guests.

Guests were able to shop the collection, which launches globally on July 6. The line includes an eyeshadow palette of jewel tone hues in matte, satin, pearl, metallic and shimmer finishes that retails for $59. There is also an eye primer ($22), an eyeshadow brush ($24), a blending brush ($24) and a liquid eyeliner ($20). The eyeliner in particular made the rounds on social media in the days leading up to the pop-up. Fans traced its name, “Cuz I’m Black,” back to a response Rihanna tweeted to one of her critics seven years ago.

Hundreds of fans had already made their way to the Penn Plaza pop-up within the first hour-and-a-half of its opening on Wednesday morning. The series will continue with a Brooklyn installment on June 28 and a final one in the Seaport district on June 29.

