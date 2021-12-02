Gotha Cosmetics Has a New CEO

MILAN — Gotha Cosmetics, the Italian makeup supplier known particularly for its lip products and primers, has appointed a new chief executive officer, WWD has learned.

Paolo Valsecchi quietly joined the Lallio, Italy-based company last month as CEO, succeeding René Baaring, who left the beauty firm for personal reasons after little more than one year. Baaring was appointed to the role in July 2020, replacing Martin Breuer.

Valsecchi is tasked with spearheading Gotha Cosmetics’ expansion plan, which entails the development of its global footprint and strengthening its sales department while continuing to bank on innovation and high-end customer service.

“Gotha is a company with great potential and power of geographical expansion, my mission is to further develop the company on the axis of product categories and internationalization,” Valsecchi said.

The executive, a beauty industry veteran, most recently served as CEO at Lumson SpA, a packaging specialist for the beauty market, since 2017. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years at Intercos SpA, the leading beauty manufacturer that recently listed on the Milan Bourse, covering different roles, including managing director Europe and senior vice president global industrial operations.

Gotha Cosmetics posted sales of 37 million euros in 2020 and is expecting a sharp increase this year, forecasting 50 million euros in revenues. Testament to its prowess, in 2018 the makeup supplier inaugurated new 270,000-square-foot headquarters and production plant. That included a 160,000-square-foot factory that tripled Gotha’s output.

Boasting a strong business in the U.S. and Europe, the company leverages commercial departments in Paris, as well as on the East and West Coasts.