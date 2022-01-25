Hermès Names Beauty Creation Director

PARIS — Gregoris Pyrpylis has been appointed creative director for Hermès beauty.

In the role, he will report to Agnès de Villers, president of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, and be under the supervision, as well, of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the group’s artistic director.

Pyrpylis succeeds Jérôme Touron in the role.

“We take a crosscutting perspective to creating objects for Hermès Beauty, an approach born of several areas of know-how that compliment and enrich each other, with the aim of serving an artistic vision expressed through the object, material, color, gestures and eco-responsibility,” de Villers said in a statement. “As an expert in the colors, textures and gestures that express and elevate beauty, Gregoris’ talent will be a driving force for Hermès Beauté.

“We share with Gregoris a vision of beauty as an everyday ally that reveals personality and confers elegance, comfort and pleasure,” Dumas said. He described Pyrpylis as “a makeup artist and artisan,” who will “contribute to building the unique, authentic and sensory language of Hermès Beauty.”

For his part, Pyrpylis said: “I have always viewed makeup and skin care as a means and not an end. Beauty objects are marvelous tools that go beyond appearance to beyond appearance to benefit well-being.

“It is clear to me that through the beauty métier, Hermès seeks to provide its community with an experience, a journey, during which each personality can be expressed, each form of beauty revealed,” he added.

Hermès, which has had a longstanding fragrance business, ventured into the world of color cosmetics in March 2020, with the launch of lipstick. Its makeup offer has since expanded to include the likes of blush and nail polish.

