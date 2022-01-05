EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss Named Face of Charlotte Tilbury’s New Foundation

Kate Moss is the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch, the Beautiful Skin Foundation.

“I’ve known Charlotte forever, we’ve worked together on countless covers, campaigns, runways, red carpets and shared many personal moments over the years,” Moss told WWD in a statement. “She is a great friend, and her makeup chair is one of my favorite places to be. We have so much fun on set — laughing and dancing nonstop, and I trust her implicitly so it’s always easy working together. It’s been really special to work with Charlotte for the launch of her Beautiful Skin Foundation.”

As with many of Tilbury’s past launches — and in line with the beauty industry’s ongoing trend — her namesake brand’s newest release infuses color with skin care ingredients. The foundation, available in 30 shades, promises medium coverage with a hydrating glow. (Her current products in the category offer light, full, and a demi-matte and buildable coverage.) The formula includes the patented “bix’activ” to reduce the look of shine and pores and “hyalurosmooth” to give plump and unify texture, as well as hyaluronic acid for moisture and rose complex to target pigmentation. Available on Thursday, it’s priced at $44.

Tilbury has built a loyal online community since launching the cosmetic and skin care brand in the U.K. in 2013. Best known for her Pillow Talk lip line and Magic Cream, she’s created countless video tutorials using her products to help consumers achieve beauty looks based on her signature work as a makeup artist.

In 2020, Spanish-based company Puig revealed that it would acquire a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury, with BDT Capital Partners investing with a minority stake, as reported by WWD. An industry source pegged the purchase at around 1.2 billion pounds at the time, while the brand’s earnings were said to be in the high $20 million range (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Tilbury remained as chairman, president and chief creative officer of the brand and Demetra Pinsent as its chief executive officer.