The appointed chief executive officer of Kylie Cosmetics, Christoph Honnefelder, has exited the business, WWD has confirmed.

Honnefelder joined Kylie in early 2020 after the company sold a 51 percent stake in the business to Coty for $600 million. A spokeswoman for Coty confirmed that he is no longer with the company. A spokeswoman for Kylie Cosmetics did not return a request for comment.

In a statement, Coty said: “Simona Cattaneo, president Luxury Brands, is overseeing the expansion of the Kylie business for Coty. She assumes these responsibilities from Christoph Honnefelder, who announced to the senior team internally a number of weeks ago that he would not be assuming the role of ceo of Kylie Beauty for personal reasons. Under Simona’s leadership we are excited by the opportunities for the Kylie Beauty business, as indicated by the very successful recent launch of Kylie Skin in Europe.”

On a call with Wall Street analysts on Monday, new Coty ceo Peter Harf said Kylie Skin did $2 million in sales in three days with its recent launch in Europe. Kris Jenner is said to be leading the business on the ground, according to a source inside Coty.

When Honnefelder was appointed, he was put in charge of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Before that, he was executive vice president for assortment and purchasing and a member of the executive committee at Douglas, a major European beauty retailer. Before joining Douglas, Honnefelder worked for German consumer goods and coffee retailer Tchibo, and prior to that, he was with Boston Consulting Group.

Honnefelder’s departure pre-dated questions last week that arose over Jenner’s billionaire status.

