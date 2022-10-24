Lilah B. Winds Down Business

Beauty brand Lilah B. is closing down.

Founded by Cheryl Yannotti Foland, the brand’s offering spanned makeup and skin care. Foland confirmed the closure to WWD, adding she could not elaborate further.

“I am sad to share that we have made the difficult decision to close Lilah B. by the end of the year,” an Instagram post, signed by Foland, read. “My labor of love has run its course. I am so grateful for our Lilah B. community of friends. Your love and support over the past seven years is what continues to inspire me and what has kept us going even through challenging times. I thank you all.”

The brand’s retail partners included Sephora, Net-a-porter and BlueMercury, among others. It was among the first brands to offer products billed as clean at a prestige price point, with Foland telling WWD in 2016 her assortment was “formulated without a lot of the bad stuff that women are concerned about today, but still a luxurious collection with high-performing formulations.”

The brand started with multipurpose makeup products, eventually expanding into skin care with a lip balm launch. According to its website, that assortment expanded to include 10 stock keeping units.

At that time, the brand was expected to reach $3 million in sales, according to industry sources, and was on the precipice of retail expansion into Revolve and Mark and Graham.

Foland’s lengthy career in beauty included time as a consultant with Arcade Marketing, having worked with Cover Girl, Benefit, Urban Decay and Bare Minerals.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, several beauty companies have closed down, been sold or restructured. At beauty giant the Estée Lauder Cos., Becca and Rodin Olio Lusso, as well as the Aramis and Designer Fragrances division, were wound down; Revlon, which was founded in 1932, filed for bankruptcy protection to restructure, and L’Oréal-owned Atelier Cologne pulled out of the U.S. and Canadian markets.