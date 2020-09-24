Lisa Rinna is launching Rinna Beauty on Nov. 1.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” said the actress, who’s one of the stars of Bravo’s hit reality television series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The line is a collaboration with SEL Beauty, which partners with celebrities and influencers to build direct-to-consumer beauty brands.

“I always wanted to do a lipstick or some kind of a lip kit, because people are always asking me what colors I wear,” she continued. “Of course, because, I guess I’m kind of the lip pioneer from back in the day.”

Rinna is indeed known for her plump lips. Her pout has been a topic of conversation for years, ever since she got them enhanced.

“We’re starting out really classic, really simple,” she shared of the collection. She typically wears nudes, which inspired the first release: a nude coral, nude pink and classic nude. She’s providing a lip gloss, lipstick and lip liner to start. Available at rinnabeauty.com, the lip kits are priced at $45, while lipsticks cost $22 each, and lip glosses are at $19 each. (The products can also be purchased as a duo or trio for a special value.)

“Anything and everything is challenging right now,” she said of COVID-19’s impact. Her other endeavors include a clothing line with QVC. “I’m very hands-on when I make something. I don’t just put my name on something. And I knew that this just had to be something that I would love, and I would wear.…When you’re dealing with COVID-19, it takes that much longer.”

View Gallery Related Gallery They Are Wearing: Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021

It was “trial and error” formulating the lip products, which are fragrance-free, she added. She’s particularly excited about the lip gloss, which isn’t “too thick” or “too thin” but is “long-lasting,” she said.

“Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle is the best way to put it,” she explained of future releases. “We have a long-term plan.”

The line is “for everyone,” she continued. “And I’m talking men, women, children. Anybody who wants to use it. However, you need to feel OK and whatever you need to do. That’s the message that I grew up with and certainly what I hope I have shared with my girls.”

Her daughters are models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin. And her husband is fellow actor Harry Hamlin. The three can often be seen on screen together alongside Rinna on the “Real Housewives” series. Rinna, like all the Bravo cast members, is often making headlines for the drama-filled show.

“Every season has its ups and downs, obviously,” Rinna said. “I have always spoken my truth, and I always will.”