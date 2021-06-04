TOKYO — L’Oréal Paris will discontinue sales in its makeup category, as well as its Essie brand of nail lacquers, in Japan. The decision was made after a challenging year in 2020, which saw the coronavirus pandemic drastically shift consumer behavior.

In a release, L’Oréal said changing consumer habits has led it to reconstruct its portfolio in order to more efficiently allocate limited management resources. For the time being, the brand will focus on hair care and hair color in Japan, where it has a long history in these categories and many long-term customers.

“By focusing all of our investment and management resources on these categories and by making maximum use of digital technology, we intend to develop our business through new marketing strategies, high-quality products and services, and accelerated innovation,” the company said in a release.

L’Oréal said the sales of its makeup line and Essie brand would cease in Japan by the end of the year, and asked local media outlets not to publish those products on or after Sept. 1.